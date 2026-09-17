Idea behind experience centre at Tirupati: Gen Z’s desire to know the temple beyond rituals

The experience centre will also give the visitors a virtual tour of the sprawling Tirupati temple campus with the help of 3D technology. (File photo)

Pilgrims to the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh share a common grouse with others like them visiting famous shrines across the country: The short window, often only a few seconds long, they get to gaze at the deity they have come to see from far-off places.

They, especially the youngsters, also want to know more about the temple’s history, its deities and the thought behind the complex being set up on the Tirumala Hills.

To address this, the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple has now got a Pilgrims’ Experience Centre, which would not only allow them to watch the proceedings inside the sanctum sanatorium at length, but also help them understand the history of the more than a thousand years old complex.