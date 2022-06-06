scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
Tirumala temple sets record with Rs 10 crores donation receive in a single day

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
June 6, 2022 11:34:31 pm
The Lord Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh today received a record Rs 10 crores in cash donations. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials said that this was a record for a single day collection at the temple. The cash donations of Rs 10 crores were made by individuals as well as private companies. This is aside the regular cash donations in the “hundi’’ made by devotees which are yet to counted for today. Officials said that the donations were driven up in recent day by an uptick in devotees arriving in huge numbers from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, especially from Tirunelveli.

Gopal Bala Krishnan from Tirunelveli of Tamil Nadu donated Rs sevem crores with one crore each to Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust; Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust; Balaji Institute of Surgery Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD); Sri Venkateswara Veda Parirakshana Trust; Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust; Sri Venkateswara Sarva Sreyas Trust; and to Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC).

Tirunelveli-based A-Star Testing and Inspection Pvt Ltd, donated Rs one crore to Sri Venkateswara Vidyadana Trust while Balakrishna Fuel Station also from Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu has donated Rs one crore to Sri Venkateswara Alayala Nirmanam Trust. Tamil Nadu-based Seahub Inspection Services has donated Rs one crore to Sri Venkateswara Heritage Preservation Trust of TTD. The donors handed over the demand drafts to TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy. Officials have said that devotees visiting the temple after the pandemic are donating generously.

While the number of pilgrims visiting the famous temple has been going up over the last few months after Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed, June 4 witnessed 90,165 pilgrims visit the temple. The donations received on that day was Rs 4.18 crores. On June 5, the temple received 78,188 pilgrims and cash donation of Rs 3.94 crores.

The TTD today announced that it is inviting suggestions and complaints from visitors through a live phone call in programme. The “Dial Your Executive Officer’’ will be conducted from 9 am to 10 am on June 10. “Pilgrims who may have experienced problems when visiting the temple may call and discuss with the EO,’’ an official said.

The TTD will also resume “Kalyanamastu’’- a hugely popular free community weddings programme held at all district headquarters–programme from August 7. The programme enables families from socially and economically backgrounds to perform marriges of their children at the mass wedding programme without much financial burden. The pro-poor programme used to held every 3-4 months but was stopped in 2009.

TTD chariman Y V Subba Reddy said that the eligible grooms and brides should register their names at the offices of district collector, Revenue Development Officer, or Tehsildar concerned.

