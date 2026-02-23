With ‘electronic tongue and nose’ to test laddu ingredients, Tirumala set to get high-tech food lab

The new lab will test over 60 varieties of raw materials used in preparing the laddus and other offerings.(Image generated using Google Gemini)

Amid the controversy over allegations of contamination in the laddu prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Temple, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has said that a state-of-the-art food testing laboratory that is taking shape in Tirupati district’s Tirumala — the temple town where the famous temple is located — will start functioning next month.

The minister made the statement during a review meeting on the progress of the project.

The lab is coming up following an agreement signed by the Andhra Pradesh government and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in October 2024. Approximately Rs 25 crore was sanctioned for the project.