Tiger spotted in coastal area of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh

For the first time, a tiger has been spotted in the coastal area of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, which has baffled the forest department officials and tiger conservation activists. According to forest department officials, the tiger is at least 300 to 500 km away from known habitats in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border and Maharashtra.

Forest department officials have set up cages but so far the tiger has eluded these. Officials are also worried that the Royal Bengal Tiger would be harmed if it strays too close to human habitations as fear-mongering about the tiger’s presence in the area has started to cause panic among residents.

“It is very intriguing how a tiger managed to reach this far avoiding detection. The most probable explanation is that it came from the Odisha side to the reserve forests in search of new territory,’’ an official said.

Kakinada divisional forest officer I K V Raju told The Indian Express that they have seen four kills over eight days. “Initially, we thought it was a leopard but after seeing the kills and pug marks, we determined it is a tiger on May 27. It has killed three buffalos and one cow in the vicinity of Pothuluru village in Prathipadu Mandal of Kakinada district. On May 28, we set up around 40 cameras which captured the tiger at various locations in the vicinity of the village. There are acres and acres of rice fields and dense vegetation which is providing good protection to the tiger. Cattle also moved around freely in this area. We set up cages but it did not take the bait. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has been informed which has now joined in the rescue operation,’’ Raju said.

On the night of June 4 (Saturday), cameras attached to a trap spotted the tiger near the cage in which a large quantity of meat was placed. The tiger sniffed around but did not take the bait. Residents of at least half a dozen villages are being daily updated by officials about the movement of the wild cat. Farmers have been asked not to venture into fields till the tiger is captured or moves away. Officials have tracked the tiger prowling alongside the Polavaram dam canal. Apart from trying to capture it, officials are also trying to divert the tiger from the area by depriving it of the cattle that it is preying on. Villagers have been asked not to leave their livestock out in the open.

Conservation activists from across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are cautioning people against fear-mongering due to which people may try to harm the tiger. Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society founder Imran Siddiqui and others appealed to the forest department to ensure that the tiger remains safe.