Three PFI activists arrested, booked under UAPA in Telangana

Three Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were arrested in Telangana’s Nizamabad district Wednesday and booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on charges of conspiring and attempting to create religious animosity and promote enmity between groups, said the police.

The arrests of Shaik Shadulla (40), Mohammed Imran (22) and Mohammed Abdul Mobin (27), all residents of Nizamabad town, from the former’s residence followed that of Abdul Khader, a 52-year-old PFI activist and karate instructor who has been training recruits in martial arts and weapons for the last six months.

According to a statement from the Nizamabad police, the three accused had hired Jagtial resident Abdul Qader for Rs 6 lakh to train PFI recruits in karate, kung fu and the use of lethal weapons. The police said Shadulla joined the PFI in 2017 and the other two followed him. Convinced by the trio, Khader trained around 200 youngsters in kung fu, karate and other martial arts at the upper portion of his house at Autonagar in Nizamabad town for the last six months, police commissioner KR Nagaraju told the media. Khader was also found to have conducted workshops on legal awareness, physical and mental efficiency, according to the police.

These youngsters were recruited from Nizamabad, Adilabad in Telangana, Kurnool and Kadapa districts in Andhra Pradesh, said the police. Khader was arrested on July 4 and his interrogation led the police to the arrest of the three PFI activists. From their possession, the police seized knives, sticks and some literature.

The police said inquiries found that the accused were preparing for inciting communal tensions across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They were on a recruitment drive to identify innocent and vulnerable youngsters who could be trained, according to the police. Further investigation is on to identify those who were trained so far and if any missions were planned to be executed, said the police who are investigating funds trail as well.

The arrested were charged under section 13(1)(b) of UAPA apart from Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120A & 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 141 r/w 34 (unlawful assembly) at the Nizamabad sixth town police station.