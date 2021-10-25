Three Maoists killed in encounter near Telangana-Chhattisgarh border: Police

At least three Maoists were killed Monday in an exchange of fire with a joint patrolling team of Telangana Greyhounds and Chhattisgarh Police near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

The wanted Maoist Madvi Hidma alias Santhosh is not among the three dead, Mulugu district SP Dr Sangram Singh Patil said.

“Today morning, during a joint operation by Telangana and Chhattisgarh police forces, there was an exchange of fire at a place which is just across the Telangana border. Three Maoists have been killed. We recovered a light machine gun, one SLR and an AK-47, some explosives and so on. The combing is still going on,’’ Dr Patil said.

“Some names have come up but Hidma is not among the dead. We are yet to identify these three persons,’’ he said.