Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Must Read

Three lakh jabs a day: Telangana plans drive to boost vaccination rate

A declining pace of vaccinations prompted the move, according to officials.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
Updated: September 14, 2021 8:32:39 am
Telangana recorded 249 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 6,61,551. The state has so far conducted 2,54,32,302 tests.

The Telangana government is set to launch a special drive to vaccinate 3 lakh people everyday against Covid-19. Officials said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had issued instructions to officials for starting the drive.

A declining pace of vaccinations prompted the move, according to officials.

Officials of the Medical and Health department said that out of 2.80 crore people above the age of 18 and eligible for vaccination in the state, so far, 1.42 crore people were administered the first dose, 53 lakh people have received both doses and 1.38 crore people are yet to take the first dose.

