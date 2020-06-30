Three Delhi men steal businessman’s Ferrari in Hyderabad, arrested

The three have been charged with cheating, misrepresentation, and conspiracy. (Representational) The three have been charged with cheating, misrepresentation, and conspiracy. (Representational)

The Hyderabad police have arrested three men who had driven away a Ferrari from a businessman’s house in Secunderabad after telling his daughter-in-law that they have been sent by the car owner. The three also had the car’s registration and ownership papers that they had fraudulently transferred in someone else’s name.

The five-year-old Ferrari’s current worth is over Rs 2 crore.

With the three arrests, the police claims to have stumbled upon a Delhi-based gang that steals high-end cars by transferring ownership and other documents of cars in someone else’s name even before they had laid their hands on them.

On June 23, the Karkhana police station had received a complaint about the theft of a Ferrari from Dinesh Gandhi’s house. Within 48 hours, the police traced the car and arrested Bhupender and Saddam, both residents of Delhi, and Neeraj Sharma, a car dealer in Hyderabad. The three have been charged with cheating, misrepresentation, and conspiracy. They have been remanded to judicial custody.

According to the police, Neeraj Sharma assisted Gandhi in purchasing a Delhi-registered Ferrari from another person in Kerala. Then, Sharma allegedly conspired with another dealer named Prince Pathak in Delhi who fraudulently transferred the ownership of the car into the latter’s name and then sold the same to another person named Bilal.

The investigation based on Gandhi’s complaint found that the car was registered in Bilal’s name on the transport department’s website.

“It is a big racket based in Delhi. We will take custody of the accused persons for further investigation and probe their involvement in similar offences in the past. Had the car left Hyderabad, we would not have been able to trace even its spares,” station house officer P Madhukar Swamy told indianexpress.com.

As per Gandhi’s statements, he purchased the car from a person in Kerala in May 2019, and took all relevant documents, including form 29 and 30, transfer, and delivery documents, from him. After returning to Secunderabad, Gandhi handed over all the documents to Sharma asking him to transfer the ownership in the former’s name.

Meanwhile, Sharma left for the US and returned only in March 2020. However, all this while, Sharma, the police said, had been in touch with Pathak in Delhi. As Pathak had already transferred the ownership of the Ferrari in Bilal’s name, Bilal sent his associates to Hyderabad to collect the car. Pathak took the help of Sharma to help him with local assistance in Hyderabad to deceive Gandhi’s family in stealing the Ferrari.

