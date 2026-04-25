Thousands of buses return to Telangana roads today as transport unions, Revanth govt break deadlock

Speaking at a press meet held at 1 am on Saturday, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, deputy chief minister of Telangana, said that a committee will be formed to start the proposed merger procedure.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) are set to merge with the state government, as talks between RTC unions and the A Revanth Reddy’s Congress dispensation in the state came to fruition on the third day of the strike.

Speaking at a press meet held at 1 am on Saturday, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, deputy chief minister of Telangana, said that a committee will be formed to start the proposed merger procedure. “We have discussed at length and decided that an official committee with government officials and RTC union leaders will be formed to start the merger,” Vikramarka said.

The strike called by the TGSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) began with employees boycotting duties and keeping thousands of buses off the roads. In Hyderabad, services were suspended at key hubs such as Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and Jubilee Bus Station. Police were deployed at bus stations to prevent untoward incidents.