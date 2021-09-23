Third American corner launched at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

An American Corner was launched Thursday at Andhra University (AU) in Visakhapatnam virtually by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. This is the third of its kind after Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

US Consul General of Hyderabad Joel Reifman and USAID Mission Director Veena Reddy were present during the launch at the venue. American Corner is a partnership between the US Consulate and Andhra University to provide educational and cultural opportunities for students.

The Chief Minister said, “The outreach programme will further be enhanced with an American Consul in Visakhapatnam, hopefully in near future. Having an American Corner in AU will go a long way in bridging the skill gap and also supporting students to study abroad in the best universities.” He also said that this initiative will play a very vital role in the lives of the students and thanked the officials for bringing this to Vizag.

Reifman said that both the governments are committed to providing young people, especially women, with increased opportunities in education and employment. He said, “The American Corner plays a pivotal role in making those opportunities into reality. American Corner here in Visakhapatnam offers space for public gathering and focuses on development of English language, women empowerment, provides latest information on US education and to bridge the gap between the USA and Andhra Pradesh.”