After driver’s suicide attempt, Revanth government moves to defuse transport corporation strike in Telangana

The suicide attempt by a driver amid the indefinite Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) strike has prompted the Revanth Reddy government to signal talks, as it calls for restraint and says it is “keenly trying to address” workers’ demands.
The driver identified as K Shankar Goud, from Narsampet in Warangal district, was upset with the government not allowing the merger of RTC with the state government, among 32 other demands and doused himself in petrol and set himself on fire. The incident took place Thursday, in front of the Narsampet bus stand.
The RTC employees have been asking Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to fulfil election promises including pay revision, job security and payment of salary dues.
Goud sustained burn injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital in Warangal. According to doctors at MGM Hospital in Warangal, his condition remains critical.
The incident led to massive protests at the Narsampet depot, with enraged workers raising slogans against the RTC management and the state government. As the situation went out of control, police force was deployed and they intervened to restrain the protesters.
In a cabinet meeting called Thursday, matters related to the RTC strike were discussed. After the meeting, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said: “The RTC workers have the right to protest and express their dissent. But our request to them is not to take their own lives”. Minister D Sridhar Babu said, “Every life is valuable and the government is keenly trying to address the concerns of striking employees. We request all employees to exercise restraint”. The Cabinet’s appeal is on behalf of the Chief Minister and all other ministers, Sridhar Babu said. Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha said, “The government is committed to solving the issues of RTC employees. We are only calling them to the discussion table to come up with a solution to their problems”.
The strike called by TGSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) began with employees boycotting duties and keeping thousands of buses off the roads. In Hyderabad, services were suspended at key hubs such as Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and Jubilee Bus Station. Police were deployed at bus stations to prevent untoward incidents.
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Though authorities got around 1,000 buses, including 450 electric buses, to ply by temporarily outsourcing the work. In Hyderabad alone, each day around 3,000 RTC buses ply to commute 26 lakh passengers. Statewide, the corporation operates over 9,300 buses, including about 3,300 hired ones.
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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