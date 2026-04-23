After driver’s suicide attempt, Revanth government moves to defuse transport corporation strike in Telangana

The incident led to massive protests at the Narsampet depot, with enraged workers raising slogans against the RTC management and the state government.

The suicide attempt by a driver amid the indefinite Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) strike has prompted the Revanth Reddy government to signal talks, as it calls for restraint and says it is “keenly trying to address” workers’ demands.

The driver identified as K Shankar Goud, from Narsampet in Warangal district, was upset with the government not allowing the merger of RTC with the state government, among 32 other demands and doused himself in petrol and set himself on fire. The incident took place Thursday, in front of the Narsampet bus stand.

The RTC employees have been asking Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to fulfil election promises including pay revision, job security and payment of salary dues.