Telugu superstar Krishna passes away at 79

Telugu superstar Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna, popularly known as Krishna, passed away early Tuesday due to multiple organ failures. He was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad Monday morning. He was 79.

Born on May 31, 1943, in Burripalem in the Guntur district of present-day Andhra Pradesh, Krishna, the original superstar of Telugu films, was also known as “James Bond” after he starred in the 1977 hit film James Bond 777. He also played the role of a spy in the Telugu movies Agent Gopi and Gudachari 117.

Krishna, who acted in more than 300 films and directed and produced dozens of films, is credited with bringing in new technology including producing the first film to be shot in CinemaScope, Alluri Sitarama Raju, in 1974 in which he played the tribal freedom fighter, and first Eastman colour film Enadu in 1982, and the first 70 mm Telugu film Simhasanam in 1986.

Awarded a Padma Bhushan, Krishna had entered electoral politics in 1989 as a Congress candidate when he became an MP from Eluru. His son, G Mahesh Babu, is a very popular actor.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his deep shock and grief over the demise of Krishna, who he described as the Andhra James Bond with a large following during his long innings in Tollywood. The chief minister also conveyed his condolences to his son Mahesh Babu and other bereaved family members.

Condolences and tributes also poured in from the Telugu film fraternity and political leaders in both states.

Krishna’s wife Indira Devi had passed away in September this year.