Telugu cinema workers call off strike after film body agrees to consider demands

The Telugu cinema workers, who started an indefinite strike Wednesday, have called off their strike after successful talks with the Telugu Film Chamber. “All workers will resume duties from Friday,” V Anil Kumar, President, Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation said Thursday.

The federation represents the 24 associations and unions of cinema workers. “The Chamber has agreed to revise the wages and agreed to consider other demands. How much salary hike will be implemented will be decided on Friday but the new wages will be in effect from tomorrow (Friday),” the official said.

At least 20,000 workers of the Telugu film industry, also known as Tollywood, demanding better wages, abstained from work Wednesday.

The cinema workers staged a protest outside the chamber Wednesday and did not report to work Thursday affecting the shooting schedules of at least a dozen films. The workers are demanding at least a 45 per cent pay hike as wages have not been increased since 2018.

Other demands include a facility for medical treatment at the ESI Hospital and a grievances cell at the chamber. Earlier on Thursday, the Telugu Film Producers’ Council agreed to negotiate with the delegation of Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation. However, head of the council and film producer C Kalyan said that the workers must return to work immediately if they want their grievances to be discussed. “Workers must report to work immediately. This strike will benefit no one. We are willing to discuss the increase in wages but workers must not go on strike like this,” Kalyan said.

Wednesday evening, Telangana Minister for Cinematography, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav nudged the film chamber and employees’ federation to hold talks and resolve the issue. The chamber and federation officials decided to set up a coordination committee headed by Producer V V Ramana Reddy known in Tollywood as Dil Raju which. The committee will decide how much the wages should be increased and how to resolve the other issues raised by the workers.