‘Blasting music at 2 am is not Bhakti’: Allu Sirish objects to loud music at Hyderabad temple

The Hyderabad Police’s official X handle said the matter had been referred to the SHO, Film Nagar. But Sirish was trolled by users who accused him of “selective outrage”.

Written by: Nikhila Henry
2 min readHyderabadUpdated: Sep 28, 2026 05:18 PM IST
Allu Arjun’s brother Sirish complains about loud music at temple till 3 amAllu Arjun’s brother Sirish complains about loud music at temple till 3 am
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Telugu film actor Allu Sirish, brother of Tollywood star Allu Arjun, was trolled on X on Monday for posting about loud music from a temple in Hyderabad.

Tagging the Hyderabad Police on X, Sirish identified himself as “a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet” and said: “For the last few days the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3 am. I complained at the Film Nagar PS. They asked us to bear [it] till 25th September as its Ganesh nimmajanam. The festival is done but the loud music doesn’t stop. Many elders, children and working people in our society are disturbed by it and made many complaints in the past. But no action was taken. Request you to please look into it. Thank you”.

The Hyderabad Police’s official X handle said the matter had been referred to the SHO, Film Nagar. But Sirish was trolled by users who accused him of “selective outrage”. “Funny how a Hanuman temple playing music during a Hindu festival suddenly becomes a ‘problem’ for you…” one handle wrote. Some netizens, however, supported Sirish, saying it was good that he “spoke up”.

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Sirish responded by clarifying that he is a believer himself. He posted pictures of himself wearing Lord Hanuman T-shirts and wrote, “Friends…I am religious myself and pray to Lord Hanuman. Blasting music with [a] DJ set up at 2 am is not Bhakti. What I complained a[bout] is about civic sense not devotion. Thank you for understanding”.

When contacted about the controversy, Hyderabad city police said Ganesh Nimajjan ended only on Sunday, although most festivities ended peacefully between Friday and Saturday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, A Ramesh, SHO of Hyderabad’s Filmnagar Police, said: “We have not received any written complaint. The matter which was referred to on X was brought to our notice. But the Nimajjan ended, and there is no loud music coming from the area anymore”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

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