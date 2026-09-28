‘Blasting music at 2 am is not Bhakti’: Allu Sirish objects to loud music at Hyderabad temple

Telugu film actor Allu Sirish, brother of Tollywood star Allu Arjun, was trolled on X on Monday for posting about loud music from a temple in Hyderabad.

Tagging the Hyderabad Police on X, Sirish identified himself as “a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet” and said: “For the last few days the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3 am. I complained at the Film Nagar PS. They asked us to bear [it] till 25th September as its Ganesh nimmajanam. The festival is done but the loud music doesn’t stop. Many elders, children and working people in our society are disturbed by it and made many complaints in the past. But no action was taken. Request you to please look into it. Thank you”.