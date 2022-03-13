Telangana minister KT Rama Rao warns military of snapping water and power supply

Accusing military authorities of causing inconvenience to residents living near cantonment areas by closing down roads “without reason”, Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday warned that the state government would cut power and water supply in cantonment areas.

Rama Rao’s said residents are also upset over military authorities a check-dam on a ‘nullah’.

Speaking during the Question Hour in the State Assembly on the implementation of the Strategic Nala Development Programme in the city of Hyderabad, Rama Rao said: “If we have to take tough action, we can. If they don’t understand, we have to do something. If necessary, we will cut the electricity supply there. If necessary, we will cut the water supply as well. We will see what they will do then,” he said. There should be peaceful co-existence, the State government cannot keep quiet over closure of roads and building of check-dam, he added.

Telangana IT Minister and TRS working president KTR Rao was speaking during the Question Hour in the State Assembly on the implementation of the Strategic Nala Development Programme in the city of Hyderabad — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

Rao directed officials to speak to the military authorities on the issue and not hesitate to take strict action.

Reacting to Rama Rao’s statement, BJP Spokesperson NV Subhash said, “It is a really shocking comment from Telangana municipal minister KTR who is well educated. He doesn’t even have respect for our Indian army. This really shows the Telangana government’s stand on how they treat our Army,” as quoted by ANI.

He said, “Today they are threatening our military authorities with statements to disconnect electricity and water supply. Are they trying to remove the military base from Hyderabad? What are they trying to say?”

KT Rama Rao also attacked the Centre for not providing any financial assistance to Telangana for its scheme to improve the stormwater drainage system in Hyderabad.

“When floods occurred in Gujarat, Prime Minister himself had gone and given Rs 1,000 crores. But, even half a paise has not been given to Hyderabad for flood assistance,” he said.

The minister added that when the State government had sought financial help for the strategic nala development programme (SNDP), the Centre suggested joining the ‘amrut’ scheme. Rao said that the amount that would come would be inadequate for Hyderabad given its size. “Such an attitude of the Centre is painful,” Rama Rao said.

— With inputs from PTI, ANI