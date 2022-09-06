scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Telangana’s Warangal joins UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities

This is the second UNESCO recognition for Telangana within a year. Last year, the 13th-century Ramappa temple in Mulugu district had become the first archaeologically important site from the state to be inscribed in the UNESCO list of world heritage sites.

warangalTelangana’s historic city of Warangal was named in the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities’ list. (Twitter/India in UNESCO)

Telangana’s historic city of Warangal was Monday named in the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities’ (GNLC) list, along with Nilambur and Thrissur from Kerala.

This is the second UNESCO recognition for Telangana in a year’s time. Erstwhile Warangal’s 13th-century Ramappa temple, now in Mulugu district, last year became the first archaeologically-important site from the state to be inscribed in the UNESCO list of world heritage sites.

According to the UNESCO website, the GNLC is an “international policy-oriented network providing inspiration, know-how and best practice”. It says, “Learning cities at all stages of development can benefit greatly from sharing ideas with other cities, as solutions for issues that arise as one learning city develops may already exist in other cities.” Through partnerships and providing capacity development, the network aims to support and improve policy dialogue and peer learning among member cities.

The official Twitter account of the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO tweeted a link to the UNESCO website that explained Warangal’s rich cultural heritage, vision and strategy, policies, plans and implementation. It also mentioned promoting healthy environments for children and caregivers, free employment training for the transgender community, and a network of self-help groups addressing issues of women, disabled, marginalised and the vulnerable as good practices it could share with other learning cities.

Sharing the development with the media, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy congratulated the people of Telangana and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the sustained efforts to get global recognition and showcase the rich cultural heritage of India.

Telangana Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who represents Palakurthi constituency of Warangal district, thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Municipal Minister K T Rama Rao for the UNESCO recognition.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, meanwhile, tweeted: “Moment of pride for Telangana As Warangal joins UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities. Thank you Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for continuously striving to get global recognition for TS for the 2nd time after Ramappa Temple was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site earlier.” (sic)

As per UNESCO’s definition of a Learning City, a city has to effectively mobilise its resources in every sector to promote inclusive learning from basic to higher education; revitalise learning in families and communities; facilitate learning for and in the workplace; extend the use of modern learning technologies; enhance quality and excellence in learning, and foster a culture of learning throughout life.

“In doing so, the city enhances individual empowerment and social inclusion, economic development and cultural prosperity, and sustainable development,” says the website.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 10:41:10 am
