Telangana youth scales Argentina’s Mt Aconcagua on Republic Day

A team of four mountaineers, including Amgoth, scaled Mt Aconcagua in Argentina and sang the National Anthem to celebrate the country’s 71st Republic Day. (File) A team of four mountaineers, including Amgoth, scaled Mt Aconcagua in Argentina and sang the National Anthem to celebrate the country’s 71st Republic Day. (File)

Besides being a special day for the whole of the country, January 26 was also a momentous occasion for 21-year-old Amgoth Thukaram from Yacharam on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Braving harsh weather and rough terrain, a team of four mountaineers, including Amgoth, scaled Mt Aconcagua in Argentina and sang the National Anthem to celebrate the country’s 71st Republic Day.

After scaling Mt Kilimanjaro on July 4, 2018, the latest feat completes Amgoth’s ambition of scaling the three highest mountain peaks of the world in 9 months.

On May 22, 2019, he scaled Mt Everest. On July 27, 2019, he conquered Mt Elbrus in Russia and on January 26, he scaled Mt Aconcagua, which he called the “toughest and trickiest by far”.

The team of mountaineers had started from the base camp with three women and three men, apart from Amgoth, on January 5. Of them, two women and a man returned to the base camp due to inclement weather, snowfall, and incessant rains.

Before leaving for the expedition, Amogoth, who hails from a poor rural family, had told the media that the Vikasa Tarangini Trust of Tridandi Jeeyar Swamy had donated Rs 6,12,385 towards his travel expenses, supplies and mountaineering kit.

Amgoth also spoke of the need for heralding the dangers of global warming and the urgent need to preserve ecological balance to avoid polluting rivers and the air. Amgoth will return to Hyderabad on February 1 or February 2.

