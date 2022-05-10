Telangana: Youth dials emergency service, requests two bottles of beer; booked

A 22-year-old man in Telangana’s Doulatabad was booked for allegedly misusing the Dial100 emergency service after he called the number and requested the police to arrange two bottles of beer, officers said, adding that a case has been registered.

According to the police, the incident took place early on Friday morning when J Madhu, a resident of Narsapur village in Doulatabad, was at a wedding in the neighbouring village. Around 2.30 am, the police received an emergency call from Madhu who claimed that his life was in danger. He told them that a group of people were after his life and was about to assault him, the police said.

When the night patrol team reached the spot, they did not find any disturbance. Instead, Madhu allegedly told them that his emergency was getting hold of two bottles of beer and that the police should address it, officers said. After the police collected his details and returned, he was summoned to the station, along with his father, and counselled.

Later, sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar appealed to the public to use the Dial 100 service only in case of genuine emergencies. He said a case was registered and Madhu was counselled at the police station.

Earlier this month, a man in Nalgonda district was arrested by the police after he called the Dial 100 service to lodge a complaint against his wife for not cooking mutton curry as per his wishes. Under the influence of alcohol, he had dialled the police six times. The police booked him for causing nuisance and misconduct under the influence of alcohol.