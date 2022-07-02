Telangana: Yashwant Sinha’s Hyderabad visit puts Congress in tight spot

Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha’s visit to Hyderabad has put the Telangana unit of the Congress in a fix. The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), which is supporting Sinha, put up a show of strength but the Congress, which is also supporting Sinha, stayed away. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) had earlier decided not to receive Sinha at the airport or interact with him during his visit.

“Although Sinha is the joint candidate of parties opposed to the BJP, in Telangana, the Congress is rival of the TRS. So when the TRS decided to organise the welcome, the TPCC chose to stay away because it is our rival,’’ TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said.

However, Congress leader V Hanumanthu Rao turned up at the Begumpet airport to receive Sinha alongside Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and others.

TPCC working president and MLA T Jagga Reddy stoked controversy Saturday when he said what was wrong in interacting with Sinha. “The Congress is supporting him, so why cannot we meet him? We are a part of the anti-BJP Opposition. A meeting with Sinha can he held separately where the TRS is not present,’’ he said.

However, the TPCC stuck to its stand. Revanth Reddy said that the Congress in the state would like to maintain a distance from the TRS.

TRS leaders were also unwilling to share the dais with the Congress as they were reportedly upset with Rahul Gandhi’s comments against the TRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at a public meeting at Warangal on May 6.

Sources said that TPCC leaders also took objection to Sinha agreeing to meet the TRS first before approaching them. On June 27, while Rahul Gandhi accompanied Sinha when he went to file his nomination papers, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao went on behalf of the TRS.