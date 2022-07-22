Telangana woman sets pregnant daughter-in-law ablaze, arrested

The police in Telangana’s Kamareddy district arrested a woman for allegedly setting her pregnant daughter-in-law ablaze. Keerthana, 22, suffered over 50 per cent burns, lost the four-month-old twins she was carrying and is currently battling for life, the police said. Ambavva, the accused, and the victim’s husband Kurati Pandari have been charged for attempted murder and domestic violence.

The incident took place on the morning of July 17 in Achampet village. According to the police, Keerthana and Pandari fell in love and got married in 2021. Keerthana’s family told the police that she was constantly harassed by her in-laws. Though they belonged to the same village and caste, Ambavva and Keerthana allegedly did not get along from the start. As arguments between the two intensified, six months ago Keerthana and her husband decided to relocate to Hyderabad for work, officers revealed, adding that they were visiting Pandari’s family to make amends when the incident occurred.

Around 8 am on July 17, Ambavva poured petrol over Keerthana as she worked in the kitchen and allegedly set her afire, the police said, adding that on hearing her screams, other family members and neighbours rushed to the kitchen and doused the flames. She was taken to a hospital in Nizamabad where she had to undergo an abortion. She was then shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment, the police said.

“Ambavva was arrested on Monday and remanded in judicial custody. The husband (Pandari) has also been booked for domestic violence. His role in the offence is not clear. We are investigating the matter,” said Nizamsagar SI Raju.