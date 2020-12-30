Telangana woman recovers after surgery to remove volleyball-sized tumour

After the six-hour-long surgery performed by a team of doctors, led by Kumar, at Medicover Hospitals, the tumour was broken into pieces and removed using endobags. (Express photo)

A 65-year-old Telangana woman has made a complete recovery from a complex laparoscopic surgery during which a tumour of the size of a volleyball was removed from her abdomen. The surgery was performed last week. Apart from its huge size, what surprised the doctors performing the surgery was that the tumour was congenital and present inside the mother-of-two since birth and yet she didn’t feel any signs of it, until recently.

Hailing from rural Telangana, the woman had complained of chest and abdominal pain, vomiting and fever. She had been experiencing pain over the last several months and was consulting a gastroenterologist. Doctors called hers an extremely rare case, adding that the tumour could have ruptured causing life-threatening complications.

The patient, according to doctors, did not ever feel any complications due to the presence of the tumour and it was only a year ago that she developed abdominal pain.



Dr. Ch Venkata Pavan Kumar, a consultant laparoscopic surgeon, told indianexpress.com that the tumour was not cancerous or structural but situated close to the diaphragm and below the lungs. He said he had not come across a tumour that was more than 4 cm in diameter and the task of removing it through laparoscopic surgery, was a challenge.

“She had severe pain in the right abdominal area for over a year. She was consulting for gastric symptoms. A Biopsy revealed a tumour which was congenital. It must have been small to start with and gradually grew in size over the last 20-30 years,” the doctor said.

After the six-hour-long surgery performed by a team of doctors, led by Kumar, at Medicover Hospitals, the tumour was broken into pieces and removed using endobags. “The position of the tumour is also very rare. It was located close to the liver. The right kidney was pushed to one side and the intestine was sitting on the swelling. The tumour was almost compressing the lungs. Had it not been removed surgically on time, it would have ruptured into the lung, liver, or intestine and caused bleeding,” Kumar added.

The homemaker was in the hospital for about 10 days and was discharged after making a complete recovery.