Telangana: Woman Maoist leader from Chhattisgarh, surrenders after three decades in party

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy Wednesday announced the surrender of Madavi Hademe alias Savitri, a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and the divisional committee member of the party’s south Bastar division.

Savitri, 46, is from the Chintagupha village of Konta in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh and is the wife of Ravula Srinivas alias Ramanna, who worked as a central committee member and secretary of Dandakaranya special zonal committee till he passed away owing to ill health in December 2019. Savitri’s son Ravula Srikanth alias Ranjith, an underground Maoist operative, had surrendered before the police in July 2021.

Addressing media persons in Hyderabad, DGP Reddy said that Savitri was associated with eight brutal attacks and ambushes on security forces in addition to several other incidents. These attacks had taken the lives of over 120 security personnel. During her three decades of Maoist life, she was associated with the Linganpally attack of April 1992, the Yetigatta ambush of 2000, the Kothacheruvu landmine blast in 2007, the Burkapal attack in 2017, the Kothacheruvu ambush in 2017, the blasting of mine-proof CRPF vehicle in 2018 at Kesaram, Minpa ambush of 2020, and Tekulagudem ambush of 2021.

DGP Reddy said that Savitri was attracted to the revolutionary ideology as a 13-year-old girl owing to the socio-economic conditions prevailing in the society then. “She has now surrendered realising that the conditions have changed drastically and people no longer willingly or voluntarily support the Maoist ideology that hampered the development and welfare programmes doled out by the government in the agency areas of Chhattisgarh,” the DGP told the media as Savitri stood behind him.

From working for Adivasi Balak Sangh, a frontal organisation, for three years, she rose to the ranks of Kistaram area committee member and area committee secretary and in 2008 was elevated to the post of divisional committee member of south Bastar and was in charge of Konta area committee. Till her surrender, she was also part of Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sanghatan, Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangh, and Chaitanya Natya Manch. She has recruited around 350 members for the CPI (Maoist) in the last three decades, a police source said.

She, the DGP said, went into depression after the death of her husband and the surrender of her son and faced humiliation in the party which led her to realise the futility of continuing in the outlawed outfit. “She disclosed that several senior cadres of CPI Maoists are facing severe health problems and are unable to get proper medical aid in the forest. There is a leadership crisis as there is no recruitment from the educated working class,” the DGP said.

DGP Reddy appealed to all underground operatives of the banned organisation to avail of the rehabilitation package by surrendering before the police and joining the mainstream society. The DGP clarified that Savitri’s surrender did not make her eligible for a reward in Telangana as she belonged to Chhattisgarh but he assured her that he will urge the state government to provide her relief on par with other surrendered cadres.