Telangana: Woman bludgeoned with sickle over land dispute, in critical condition

The police at the scene of the crime. (Video screen grab) The police at the scene of the crime. (Video screen grab)

A woman was attacked by a man with a sickle over a land dispute in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district on Wednesday. The woman, who was left with deep gashes on her neck, hands and stomach, is in critical condition, the police said.

During a skirmish between two families in Vuddaram village, an unidentified man pushed the woman to the ground and started bludgeoning her with a sickle. Officials said the man was angry after losing a court case regarding possession of the land, and had entered into an argument with the woman.

The assault took place even as others gathered around to watch the fight. Some videos of the incident shot by locals on their mobile phones are viral.

