scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Telangana withdraws general consent to CBI, Additional AG informs high court

The order was issued on August 30. The matter, however, came to light during arguments in a petition filed by the BJP seeking a CBI probe into an alleged attempt to bribe four TRS MLAs.

The matter, however, came to light after the Additional Advocate General to the Telangana High Court informed the court about the withdrawal of consent. (file)

The Telangana Government has withdrawn the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state.

The order was issued by the principal secretary (home) on August 30. The matter, however, came to light after the Additional Advocate General to the Telangana High Court informed the court about the withdrawal of consent during arguments in a petition filed by the BJP seeking a CBI probe into an alleged attempt to bribe four TRS MLAs.

On August 30, the state’s home department issued GO (government order) 51 which states that the “Government of Telangana hereby withdraws all previous general consents issued by the state government under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.”

Explained: What is ‘general consent’ for the CBI, now withdrawn by Meghalaya?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigationsPremium
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...Premium
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of landPremium
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of land

The central agency is governed by The Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, and it must mandatorily obtain the consent of the state government concerned before beginning to investigate a crime in a state. General consent refers to consent by default, in the absence of which the CBI would have to seek the state government’s consent to probe each case.

More from Hyderabad

In March this year, Meghalaya withdrew its general consent to the CBI to investigate cases in the state, becoming the ninth state in the country to do so. Prior to that, eight other states similarly withdrew the consent, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Mizoram.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 02:41:32 pm
Next Story

New world record created as 178 people with the same name congregate in Japan

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 30: Latest News
Advertisement