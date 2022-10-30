Telangana withdraws general consent to CBI, Additional AG informs high court

The Telangana Government has withdrawn the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state.

The order was issued by the principal secretary (home) on August 30. The matter, however, came to light after the Additional Advocate General to the Telangana High Court informed the court about the withdrawal of consent during arguments in a petition filed by the BJP seeking a CBI probe into an alleged attempt to bribe four TRS MLAs.

On August 30, the state’s home department issued GO (government order) 51 which states that the “Government of Telangana hereby withdraws all previous general consents issued by the state government under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.”

The central agency is governed by The Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, and it must mandatorily obtain the consent of the state government concerned before beginning to investigate a crime in a state. General consent refers to consent by default, in the absence of which the CBI would have to seek the state government’s consent to probe each case.

In March this year, Meghalaya withdrew its general consent to the CBI to investigate cases in the state, becoming the ninth state in the country to do so. Prior to that, eight other states similarly withdrew the consent, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Mizoram.