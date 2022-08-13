scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Telangana: Wife, lover among 9 held for attempting to kill man

Nalgonda Superintendent of Police, Rema Rajeswari, told the media that Nimmala Sandhya and her lover Balakrishna had been plotting to kill the victim for the last four months and engaged two different gangs one after the other.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
August 13, 2022 10:16:26 am
Of the 10 accused, one is absconding and nine have been arrested.

Days after a water-can vendor was shot at by unknown assailants, the Nalgonda Police Friday arrested nine people, including the man’s wife and her lover, a government school teacher, and two gangs of killers the duo hired for the job.

While Nimmala Swamy survived three bullet wounds on August 4, the police unravelled a four-month-long conspiracy where his wife and her lover hired a second hit gang after the first one failed and paid Rs 5 lakh of the promised Rs 15 lakh to kill Swamy. To pay the hired gang to kill her husband, the wife even took a loan worth Rs 1 lakh from a self-help group, the police said.

Also Read |Telangana: College student attacked with knife in park for rejecting marriage proposal

Nalgonda Superintendent of Police, Rema Rajeswari, told the media that Nimmala Sandhya and her lover Balakrishna had been plotting to kill the victim for the last four months and engaged two different gangs one after the other. The Police seized a 7.65 mm pistol with one magazine, nine mobile phones, bank passbooks and cheque books, and two promissory notes as part of the investigation.

According to the police, the main accused, Balakrishna (49), has been working as a teacher at the Zilla Parishad High School in Brahmahana Vellemla village and was in a relationship with Nimmala Sandhya (30), who worked as mid-day-meal cook at the same school. The two hatched a plan to kill Nimmala Swamy and hired Kanuka Ramaswamy, Pole Giri, and Rathnala Venkatesh. While they demanded Rs 3 lakh for the job, Balakrishna paid Rs 1.7 lakh and hired a room beside Swamy’s shop to keep surveillance on the latter’s movements. As their attempt to kill Swamy failed, Balakrishna asked for a refund and took promissory notes as payment, the police informed.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna approached one Yusuf, who is presently absconding, for the hit job. Yusuf brought in his friends Abdul Rehman, Jahangir Pasha, and Pathan Asif Khan and demanded Rs 12 lakh for the job. Balakrishna agreed to pay Rs 11 lakh and paid an advance of Rs 5 lakh, which included Rs 1 lakh Sandhya took as a loan from Samabhavana Sangham, a self-help group, the cops said. Abdul Rehman and Jahangir Pasha, on August 4, followed Nimmala Swamy and when they reached the outskirts of Ukondi village, they shot him thrice and fled the spot.

A case under Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act was registered at Munugode police station against the 10 accused, of whom one is absconding. The arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody, the SP said.

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 10:16:26 am

