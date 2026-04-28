Telangana man berates wife over no chicken in dinner, she hacks him to death

When she told him there was no money at home to buy anything, Sivaji became enraged and accused her of hiding money she earned as a domestic help.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadApr 28, 2026 02:28 PM IST
TelanganaLakshmi picked up a machete and hit Sivaji on the neck, causing a deep gash. (Photo: AI-generated illustration/Gemni)
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A woman in Telangana’s Kamareddy has been taken into custody for allegedly murdering her husband after he complained about no chicken on the menu.

According to the police, Kodanda Sivaji lived with his wife, Lakshmi, and two daughters at Gosangi colony in Kamareddy town. On Sunday, he came home and was upset because Lakshmi had not cooked chicken curry for dinner.

When she told him there was no money at home to buy anything, Sivaji became enraged and accused her of hiding money she earned as a domestic help.

According to Kamareddy Town Circle Inspector B Narahari, the altercation escalated when Lakshmi told Sivaji that she and their daughters were suffering because he did not have a proper job. He verbally abused her and approached her. Intimidated, Lakshmi picked up a machete and hit Sivaji on the neck, causing a deep gash.

Sivaji collapsed on the spot. Neighbours who heard his screams rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Lakshmi has told police that it happened in the spur of the moment and that she did not intend to harm her husband.

She has said her in-laws would regularly chide her for not contributing her earnings to the household expenses, leading to mental stress. She has also said she reacted the way she did because she was worried about her safety and that of her daughters.

Police are trying to confirm if Sivaji was drunk at the time of the altercation.

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Following a complaint by Sivaji’s family, an FIR has been registered and Lakshmi taken into custody.

Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

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