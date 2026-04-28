Telangana man berates wife over no chicken in dinner, she hacks him to death

A woman in Telangana’s Kamareddy has been taken into custody for allegedly murdering her husband after he complained about no chicken on the menu.

According to the police, Kodanda Sivaji lived with his wife, Lakshmi, and two daughters at Gosangi colony in Kamareddy town. On Sunday, he came home and was upset because Lakshmi had not cooked chicken curry for dinner.

When she told him there was no money at home to buy anything, Sivaji became enraged and accused her of hiding money she earned as a domestic help.

According to Kamareddy Town Circle Inspector B Narahari, the altercation escalated when Lakshmi told Sivaji that she and their daughters were suffering because he did not have a proper job. He verbally abused her and approached her. Intimidated, Lakshmi picked up a machete and hit Sivaji on the neck, causing a deep gash.