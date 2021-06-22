Telangana: Warangal Urban district renamed Hanamkonda, CM says 33-floor hospital in region soon

Rao also inaugurated the Integrated Collectorate Complex of Warangal (Urban) district and the new administration block of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Monday. (File photo)

The Telangana government has decided to rename the Warangal Urban district to Hanamkonda.

In a visit to Warangal city on Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said while the Urban district will now be called Hanamkonda, the Rural district will retain the name Warangal. He instructed the Chief Secretary to issue orders for this in the next few days.

The CM also announced a government dental college on Monday, along with a new 33-floor hospital, which will come up in place of the recently demolished Warangal Central Jail. The multi-super specialty hospital will be ready for operations within 18 months, he said. Rao had earlier laid the foundation stone for the project, for which the 135-year-old Nizam-era jail was vacated and razed.

Rao also inaugurated the Integrated Collectorate Complex of Warangal (Urban) district and the new administration block of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Monday.

About the multi-super specialty government hospital project, the CM said the government was ready to spend Rs 2000 to Rs 3000 crore. This hospital will have 2,000 beds and 35 super specialty wings, apart from a helipad for an air-ambulance. A committee of the state government will visit Canada to study the public healthcare system and infrastructure, and a similar health system will be adopted in Telangana, the CM said.

According to Rao, four cities in the state need to be developed to ease the pressure on Hyderabad, and Warangal is the “second most important centre” after the state capital.

The erstwhile Warangal region, as it existed in the unified Andhra Pradesh, was divided into five districts, namely, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubabad, and Jangaon. With reorganisation, the state now has 33 districts in place of the 10 then.

Rao said the government was developing Warangal on the East, Siddipet on the North, Nalgonda on the South, and Nizamabad district on the Western front.

“Warangal will be developed into a hub of industries, educational and healthcare institutions to compete with Hyderabad as well as to become the headquarters for East Telangana region,” Rao said.

The population of Hyderabad has increased manifold and if other districts continue to depend on the capital, they will lag in development, he added.

With the proposed new hospital in place of the Central Jail and other facilities like the MGM Hospital, Kakatiya Medical College, KNRUHS, Regional Eye Hospital, a government dental college and a dental hospital, etc., Rao said Warangal will become a medical services hub.