Telangana: Vulture sightings near Palarapugutta cliff raise hopes of birds returning to state

Frequent sighting of the critically endangered Indian long-billed vultures in north Telangana’s Penchikalpet forest in the past few weeks has spurred hopes of the return of the birds to the state.

Palarapugutta, a cliff about 200 meters high in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district at the confluence of the perennial Peddavagu stream and Pranahita river, had been an ideal nesting colony for Indian long-billed vultures. But the birds abandoned the cliff after it suffered major landslides and erosion due to heavy rains in August 2019.

Now, some pairs of these birds have been hovering over Palarapugutta, according to forest officials. Considering that this is the nesting season, officials believe vultures might be returning to make the cliff their home once again.

“We have not had nesting activity at Palarapugutta for more than a year now. The habitat was destroyed in heavy rains and cyclones. Until six months ago, we could not even sight vultures. But, of late, the birds are being seen regularly. It is a good sign as they may soon settle down here,” said S Shantaram, District Forest Officer (DFO), Komarambheem-Asifabad.

The presence of vultures at Palarapugutta by forest officials in 2013 was a chance discovery. Only a year ago in 2012, the State Biodiversity Board in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had declared vultures extinct in the state. Subsequently, the department had kicked off efforts to conserve the birds’ habitat from human interference. With the vulture population rising to over 30 by 2017, the department had even proposed the creation of ‘Jatayu wildlife sanctuary’ to further its efforts, but in vain.

Forest officials are now hopeful that a spillover population of vultures from adjoining Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district may migrate to Palarapugutta for nesting this winter. “Because of increasing man-animal conflict in these areas, we have been more focussed on the conservation of tigers in the last one year. We are going to have an ornithologist now continue research on vulture populations and what led vultures to vacate their habitat,” Shantaram added.

According to forest range officer M Ram Mohan, who oversaw the vulture conservation between 2013 and 2016 as FRO Bejjur, Palarapugutta is a unique site ideal for a vulture habitat due to its geographical location adjoining Peddavagu stream and Pranahita river, and unique ledges conducive for nesting.

“We used to record the birth of eight to ten young ones every year. The nesting, laying of eggs, hatching of eggs, and growth of young ones were all monitored by our bird trackers round-the-clock from a watchtower about 200 meters away,” said Ram Mohan.

The department had even experimented with arranging cattle carcasses for vultures to tackle the scarcity of food and ensure food free of diclofenac drug, which is considered to be one of the major causes for a decline in vulture population.

The department also kept aside open areas for villagers to throw away their dead cattle for vultures to scavenge. According to Penchikalpet forest range officer S Venugopal, the best thing to do at the moment is to avoid any human interference in this habitat as improvement of forests and growth in wildlife population would ensure sufficient carcasses for vultures to feed on.

“We have been seeing two to three pairs hovering around this area. There are several natural habitats across the Pranahita river on the Maharashtra side. There are vultures in Dandakaranya forests in Chhattisgarh as well. We are only creating room for the spillover population to come here,” Venugopal added.

Ravikanth Manchiriyala, who worked as a wildlife biologist and field researcher in the district between 2015 and 2020, pointed out that the breeding season for vultures starts in October and continues till May. “If any eggs were laid at Palarapu cliff in October or November, they should hatch by now. It is extremely important to protect the young ones as vultures lay only one egg in a year,” said Ravikanth, who has published research papers on conservation of Indian long-billed vulture (Gyps indicus) at Palarapu cliff.