Telangana: Vacant doctors’ posts to be filled; teachers in medical colleges to get UGC payscale

Telangana government will induct into government service the 1200 doctors who have completed their PG recently, and will immediately fill up the existing vacancies of 200 doctors in primary health care centres across the state. It has also decided to implement the UGC pay-scale for teachers working in medical colleges, which was a long-pending demand. Newly recruited nurses and their older counterparts will receive the same pay now.

In addition, it has been decided to extend Covid incentive of 10 per cent additional pay across the board in the medical and health department. The incentive will also cover outsourced employees.

The government has also decided to extend the incentive allowance to the police personnel, sanitary workers working in the municipalities, and panchayats. The retirement age for those working in the Ayush department has been enhanced to 65 years now.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Friday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state where he took these several key decisions. He allocated an additional Rs 100 crore towards urgent measures to contain the COVID pandemic. It will be kept with the Medical and Health Minister and Chief Secretary to take the immediate measures necessary.

The CM instructed the officials to keep injection vials of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab and Favilavir tablets in large quantities. “Give them free of cost to the needy. There should not be any shortage of these medicines at all costs,” the statement from CMO said.

It has also warned private hospitals to maintain transparency in the availability of beds. “The government will act strictly if an artificial shortage is created. Display at every hospital on how many beds they have and how many are occupied? Give information to the government from time to time,” the statement said.

In the present COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s death rate is lesser when compared to the national average and the recovery rate is much higher, the statement noted.

As of Thursday, those taking treatment as in-patients in the hospitals were 3,692. Of them 200 were having other serious ailments and the rest are recovering. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 41018, of which 27295 (67 percent) have recovered, been discharged and sent home.

Among others, 9636 were asymptomatic and they were under home quarantine. Others are taking treatment in the hospitals. They are also recovering very fast. Even the asymptomatic patients were also given treatment and advice by reviewing their condition from time-to-time based on the ICMR recommended Covid Protocol, it said.

The CMO noted that in Gandhi General Hospital and the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences(TIMS), 3000 beds are ready with oxygen supply arrangements in Hyderabad alone. All over the state, 5000 beds were kept ready with the oxygen supply facility. In all 10,000 beds are kept ready exclusively for the Corona patients. 1500 ventilators were kept ready, it said.

“Government doctors and staff are rendering a yeoman service. There is no need to react to some who make cheap comments and criticism. We should move forward with self-confidence. The doctor teams should concentrate on giving better treatment effectively,” the statement added.

