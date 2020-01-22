Telangana urban local bodies elections: Youth arrested for taking selfie video inside polling booth

Sampath Kumar, a private employee, was arrested for taking a selfie video while casting his vote in ward number 19 of Jangaon municipality. (Source: Rahul V Pisharody) Sampath Kumar, a private employee, was arrested for taking a selfie video while casting his vote in ward number 19 of Jangaon municipality. (Source: Rahul V Pisharody)

A youngster in Jangaon municipality was arrested by police Wednesday after he was found taking a selfie video of himself casting the vote. Sampath Kumar, a private employee, arrived at his designated polling station in ward number 19 of Jangaon municipality around 11 am. After entering the polling booth, he was seen taking a selfie video while casting his vote. When it came to the authorities’ notice, the election officers stopped him and did not allow him to cast his vote. The police personnel outside were informed immediately.

Police took him into custody. A case was registered under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Jangaon police inspector D Mallesh said

that Sampath was arrested for violating secrecy. “Since it is not a non-bailable offence, he will not be remanded. We will let him go after 5 pm,” said the inspector.

As part of creating awareness, voters have been informed not to carry mobile phones, sharp objects, inflammable substances, matchbox, etc to the polling stations.

