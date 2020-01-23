Telangana Urban Local Bodies election: EC confirms ‘impersonation’, orders re-poll in three stations

The most number of candidates has been fielded by TRS. (Representational) The most number of candidates has been fielded by TRS. (Representational)

The State Election Commission Thursday confirmed incidents of impersonation during election to the Urban Local Bodies in the state and has directed re-poll at these polling stations. The re-poll will be held at polling station number 87 of ward number 32 of Bodhan municipality in Nizamabad district, polling station no 198 of ward number 41 of Mahabubnagar municipality in Mahabubnagar district and in polling station number 101 of ward number 41 of

Kamareddy municipality in Kamareddy district.

The fresh polls will be held between 7 am and 5 pm on January 24. In this case, the indelible mark shall be applied on the middle finger of voter’s left hand. According to a statement from secretary M Ashok of the state election commission, impersonation has been reported by district election authorities in the districts concerned. The impersonation came to light after voters complained of the same and authorities allowed them to cast tender votes after verification of identity.

Two tender votes were cast in Mahabubnagar municipality, whereas, one each was cast in Bodhan and Kamareddy municipalities. “There was impersonation in the polling station no 87 of ward no 32 facilitated by laxity in the identification of the voter with photo electoral rolls and voter IDs/identification documents contrary to clear instruction from SEC. The polling agents did not object to impersonation indicates either collusion among them or appointment of ineligible persons as polling agents,” the reports said.

EC after careful examination of the matter, and taking all material circumstances into account, concluded that grave irregularities have taken place in the poll process of these polling stations and fresh poll has been directed, the statement read.

Elections to 120 municipalities and 9 municipal corporations were held on January 22. The votes will be counted on January 25 and results will be announced the same day.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd