Telangana unveils new ICT policy, launches one-stop destination for startups ecosystem

Telangana Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department Minister K T Rama Rao, along with Rekha Menon, Chairperson NASSCOM and Chairperson & Senior MD Accenture, Thursday unveiled the state’s second ICT Policy, the state’s vision for the sector in the next five years, in Hyderabad. Telangana has seen the highest annual growth rate in IT/ITeS exports in the last five years in the country. The Electronics Sector saw over 1.5 lakh employment opportunities created.

On Thursday, Rao launched a Startup Telangana portal that aims to be a one-stop destination for the entire startup ecosystem of the state. The portal will cater to all startup-related services in a time-bound manner, including startup recognition, grievance redressal, mentorship, and incentive disbursement mechanism. Also, it will act as a central place for knowledge dissemination about the state’s support to the startups, according to an official note.

To further fuel a holistic support mechanism for startups, accurate and detailed information about the Startup Ecosystem of Telangana and all related government orders, policies, circulars and schemes are available on the portal. The portal can be accessed at https://startup.telangana.gov.in/.

“While the ICT Policy, 2016 helped Telangana propel itself from being a young state to one of the top achievers in the IT and electronics adaptation, there is a need to rethink our approach after five years. The citizens of Telangana deserve to get better employment opportunities, better access to technology and overall, a better quality of life that technology can enable. It is towards this that the government will work now in order to give the citizens what they deserve, and to realise the vision of Golden Telangana,” Rao said.

“The key aspect of this policy is that we want citizens to be at the centre stage. Our focus will be on having our citizens as the biggest achievement of the government and the state,” said Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT E&C department.

Along with the launch of the policy, other milestone achievements, including MoUs and new projects, were also announced by the ITE&C Department. An MoU inked between Microsoft and the Telangana government will help the global tech company support development of the local ecosystem through startup programmes and skilling initiatives.

The department announced the establishment of the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM), a comprehensive ecosystem of additive manufacturing in the country, in partnership with MeitY under the National Strategy for Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing).

The state government has also partnered with UNDP to jointly initiate the NextGenGov ‘Data for Policy’ initiative on Food Systems. The aim is to incorporate anticipatory governance models for future-fit food systems in Telangana using data-driven policymaking tools and ecosystem-driven approaches. The government also launched T-FACE (Telangana-Fabless Accelerator through Cloud Enablement), a virtual incubation platform for supporting startups in the very large-scale integration (VLSI) and fabless chip designing.