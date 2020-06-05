Telangana unlockdown guidelines: Hotels, malls, places of worship to open

Hyderabad: Only a few commuters on a road near Charminar during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Hyderabad. (PTI) Hyderabad: Only a few commuters on a road near Charminar during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Hyderabad. (PTI)

In line with the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry easing up the lockdown further, the Telangana government on Thursday issued orders clarifying what is allowed and what is not in the state.

All religious places of worship, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services, along with shopping malls are allowed to start functioning from June 8. However, they will strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as prescribed by the government from time to time. Gaming centers and cinema halls in these malls will not be allowed to operate.

Schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will remain shut across the state. The list of prohibited activities/businesses or services includes Metro Rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, sports complexes, theaters, bars, auditoriums, and assembly halls, etc.

The latest government order from Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar bans any large congregations including social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, and religious functions. However, marriage related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 50 attendees. Funeral/last rites related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 20 participants.

All shops and establishments, except pharmacies and hospitals, are required to close by 8.30 p.m as night curfew will continue to be in force between 9 p.m and 5 a.m. The government has reiterated measures like compulsory wearing of masks in public places, ensuring social distancing, and frequent sanitization of workplaces including common facilities.

Persons above the age of 65 years, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

Meanwhile, in containment zones, strict lockdown will be in force till June 30. Only essential activities are permitted and no movement in or out of these zones except for medical emergencies and maintaining the supply of essential goods and services will be allowed.

As of June 4, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Telangana stands at 3147, of which 1455 are currently undergoing treatment. The number of deaths due to the disease breached 100-figure mark Thursday and currently stands at 105.

Of the 3,147 cases, 2,699 are local cases whereas 448 cases are from among migrants, deportees, and foreign evacuees. This includes 212 deportees and 206 migrant workers.

