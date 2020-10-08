Telangana to issue separate orders for opening of schools and cinemas

A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus prepares food in Hyderabad (AP)

The Telangana government, while issuing Unlock 5 guidelines Wednesday, said it would issue separate orders regarding the date of opening of schools and coaching institutions as well as cinemas, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks and other public places. In its latest order, the government said that online or distance learning shall continue-to be the preferred mode of teaching and ‘shall be encouraged’ in colleges and Higher Education Institutions.

Only those Higher Education Institutions with research scholars (Ph.D.) and postgraduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory or experimental works are permitted to open from October 15.

For centrally funded higher education institutions, the institute head will satisfy the genuine requirement of research scholars (Ph.D.) and postgraduate students in the science and technology stream for laboratory or experimental works. All other higher education institutions like state and private universities may open only for research scholars and postgraduate students in the science and technology stream requiring laboratory/experimental works, said the order.

Health workers take rest while waiting to collect nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad (AP) Health workers take rest while waiting to collect nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad (AP)

The government has allowed the opening of swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons from October 15, for which SOPs will be issued by the government. Similar separate orders will also be issued for the opening of Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions which will be permitted from October 15.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions, and other congregations are permitted outside of containment zones with a ceiling of 100 persons. Wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning, and hand wash or sanitizer is mandatory.

Wedding gatherings would be permitted with a maximum of 100 participants and funeral or last rites related gatherings are permitted with the number of persons not exceeding 100.

A staff member checks the body temperature of a commuter preparing to board the metro at a station in Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) A staff member checks the body temperature of a commuter preparing to board the metro at a station in Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

In containment zones, strict lockdown will be in force till October 31 and only essential activities shall be permitted.

As of October 7, Telangana has reported a cumulative COVID-19 caseload of 2,06,644 cases and 86.65 per cent of patients have recovered; the case fatality rate stands at 0.58 percent. On Wednesday, 1896 new cases were reported and 2067 patients recovered. About 26,368 patients are active and under treatment across the state, of them 21,724 are in the home or institutional isolation. Telangana, as per the state’s latest medical bulletin, is testing 91,264 samples per million population. About 70 per cent of all cases are asymptomatic.

