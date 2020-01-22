Telangana ULB elections: KCR-led TRS confident of sweeping municipal polls

TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo) TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo)

TRS leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy Wednesday expressed his confidence of winning a lion’s share of seats in the urban local bodies elections in Telangana.

Speaking to media after the peaceful conclusion of polls, Reddy said the TRS party would win over 90 percent of the seats, as voters have turned up for the election in large numbers.

According to him, over 80 percent of the voters have exercised their franchise on Wednesday. He thanked all TRS party workers for their efforts in the run-up to the elections. He also pointed out that the results of elections, one after the other, have proved people’s irreplaceable faith in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government.

The TRS has already won 77 of the 80 councilors declared victorious unanimously and 3 corporators in all corporations.

The total number of voters after deducting the unanimous wards are numbered as 49,75,093, out of which 34,95,322 voters exercised their right to vote by 5 pm and the voting percentage was recorded as 70.26 per cent. Male voter turnout was recorded as 68.8 per cent while female turnout was 69.94 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state election commission issued a statement asking media not to publish exit polls of elections to municipalities and municipal corporations as it would have a cascading effect on the polls to Karimnagar municipal corporation scheduled for January 24.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd