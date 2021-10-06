Telangana: TSRTC announces communication cells, special buses and packages for Dasara

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced a special package for passengers travelling in groups during the festive period. The TSRTC also announced the launch of four round-the-clock help desks to provide information on Dasara special bus operations.

Every year, thousands of people travel from Hyderabad to parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to spend the festival with their families. While bus stations and railway stations witness a heavy rush of passengers, private buses and taxis make the most of the travel requirements of people.

The TSRTC this year will ply 4,035 special buses between October 8 and 15 to various destinations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Four Communication Cells:

The TSRTC launched four communication cells in Hyderabad to provide information on the special operations of buses for the Dasara festival. These numbers will work round the clock from Wednesday till October 14, TSRTC Chairman Sri Bajireddy Goverdhan and MD VC Sajjanar said in a statement.

The public can call communication cells established at Rathifile bus station (Ph. No. 9959226154), Koti bus station (Ph. No. 9959226160), Mahatma Gandhi bus station (Ph. No. 9959226257) and Jubilee bus station (Ph. No. 9959226246). The executives at these communication cells will provide information like timings, destinations and fares to the people who want to travel to villages. Information about buses starting from LB Nagar X Roads, Uppal X Roads, Jubilee bus stand and Aramghar, among others, will also be available through these call centres.

Special package for passengers traveling to the same destination:

Regarding the special package introduced this year, TSRTC said that people traveling in groups of more than 30 members to the same place can contact the communication cell and book buses from the nearest depots. Similarly, labour contractors who are traveling to the same destination along with their workers may also coordinate with the communication cells and book buses.

The TSRTC has informed that students traveling to the same destination, too, can book buses after coordinating with call centres. They can decide where they want to be picked up from.

The corporation has also deployed officers for monitoring special operations at LB Nagar X Road, Uppal X Road, Jubilee bus station, Aramghar and Kukatpally.

Notably, as much as it is a tradition for the people of Hyderabad to rush to their hometowns and villages for Dasara, private buses and taxis are known for fleecing passengers year after year.