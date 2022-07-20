Telangana: TRS takes to streets, Twitter against GST on packaged milk, dairy products

July 20, 2022 5:09:04 pm
Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party leaders and members hit the streets across the state Wednesday to protest against the BJP-led Centre’s decision to impose Goods and Services Tax (GST) on packaged milk and dairy products. They also flooded Twitter with messages and memes that carried the hashtag #DhokhebaazModi to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre.
On Wednesday morning, minister and party working president KT Rama Rao urged the party workers to stage demonstrations across the state against the five per cent GST imposed on packaged milk and milk products by ensuring the participation of dairy farmers.
In Medchal town, minister Ch Malla Reddy and party workers blocked the road and demanded the revocation of GST on packaged milk products. Stating that the country has never before seen a “dictatorial” prime minister like Narendra Modi, he said the protests would continue till the Centre goes back on its decision to impose GST on dairy products.
MLA Danam Nagender and supporters held a similar protest near Film Nagar in Hyderabad. “The party condemns the anti-people policies of the centre and will continue to resist till a rollback is announced,” he said.
Taking the attack further, the party’s official handle tweeted that Telangana has not received any funds for flood relief or under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), Smart Cities mission or Mission Bhagiratha (to ensure safe drinking water to every village).
Minister for Food and Civil Supplies and BC Welfare Gangula Kamalakar wrote on Twitter: “Progressive states such as Telangana must be encouraged with more resources. Instead, Modi government’s gross inaction is making Telangana struggle to get its rightful share in everything.@trspartyonline #DhokhebaazModi” (sic)
