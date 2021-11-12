Telangana: Ruling-TRS to protest today demanding procurement of parboiled rice by Centre

Stepping up its attack on the Centre for its paddy procurement policy, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will stage an agitation across the state Friday. Between 10 am and 1 pm, TRS ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs will sit on a three-hour-long dharna in their respective constituencies demanding the Centre to procure parboiled rice from Telangana.

In Hyderabad, Dharna Chowk near Indira Park will be the protest venue. TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao will participate in the protest at his home constituency Sircilla whereas Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao will lead the protest in Siddipet.

The TRS plans to mobilise farmers in large numbers across the state to press for the state’s demand. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, according to party leaders, will sit on protest in Delhi at a future date if the demands of the state are not met.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders and party workers on Thursday staged a protest in front of all collectorates demanding the state to procure the paddy for Kharif season without any delay. BJP state general secretary and Kisan Morcha in-charge G Premender Reddy alleged that the TRS government had failed to procure paddy and to cover up for their inefficiency, it was blaming the Centre. According to the BJP leaders, the Centre agreed in August to procure 60 lakh tonne paddy for the present Kharif season.

TRS MLA and Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy criticised the state BJP unit for holding protests. Minister Harish Rao, responding to protests by BJP leaders, told media that the state government has opened more than 6,500 procurement centres and started purchasing paddy from farmers on its own despite no clarity from the Centre if it would procure the paddy.

On September 30, the department of food and public distribution had informed the state government that it would not purchase paddy from Telangana for it had surplus parboiled rice in the country and cited limited consumption. The department said it has given a one-time approval for delivery of 20 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in addition to the already approved 24.75 lakh tonnes in the season, subject to certain conditions of which one is that no parboiled rice will be delivered to the FCI by the state government in the future.

Among several issues concerning the state, CM Rao has raised the issue of paddy procurement several times during his back-to-back press conferences recently where he announced a state-wide agitation on Friday.