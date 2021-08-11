Telangana: TRS names BC student leader to take on Eatala in Huzurabad bypoll

Gellu Srinivas Yadav is currently the state president of the TRS students' wing and has been associated with the party since its inception. (File)

Finalising the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party’s nominee to take on his former aide in the Huzurabad by-election, party chef and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Wednesday named 38-year-old Gellu Srinivas Yadav, a student leader from the Backward Classes (BC) community who actively participated in the separate statehood movement, as its candidate.

The by-poll to Huzurabad assembly constituency, represented four times by former TRS leader and former health minister Eatala Rajender, was necessitated owing to a fallout between the CM and his former aide. Rajender had quit his MLA post and party membership in the first week of June after he was sacked from the state cabinet with inquiries pending against him and his family for allegedly grabbing government lands assigned to farmers.

Rajender soon joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and is likely to be the saffron party’s candidate for the Huzurabad seat. He has also started a padayatra and been meeting with voters in the constituency.

While the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the schedule for the bye-election, it is expected to be held in September. The poll is also being seen as a matter of prestige for the Chief Minister. After announcing the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the Huzurabad constituency, which constitutes nearly 50,000 of the total 2.2 lakh voters, the CM has chosen a BC leader from the Yadava community to contest against Eatala Rajender, a strong BC leader from Huzurabad, who hails from Mudiraj community. BC voters constitute a majority of 1.2 lakh voters.

Gellu Srinivas Yadav is currently the state president of the TRS students’ wing and has been associated with the party since its inception. He hails from Karimnagar district, holds a Masters and LLB degree, and is a research scholar in Political Science. “Gellu Srinivas Yadav has been working diligently with dedication and commitment in the TRS party since its inception. Yadav, who was the president of the TRSV unit at Osmania University, was arrested and jailed several times during the Telangana movement. Recognizing Gellu Srinivas’ disciplined personality, service orientation, and determination, CM KCR finalized his candidature for Huzurabad by-elections,” said a release.

The CM is scheduled to address a public meeting at Huzurabad on August 16.