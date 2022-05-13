Telangana: Opposition slams TRS move to build district office on prime land in Banjara Hills

After the state government issued orders granting prime land in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party to build its Hyderabad district office, the opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have trained guns at the government for alleged misuse of power.

The state government on Wednesday had, through an official government order (GO), allotted 4,935 sq. yards on road number 12, Banjara Hills and requested the district collector to take further action and submit a regular alienation proposal, immediately. The land is priced approximately at Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore.

With the hashtag ‘#KCRfailedTelangana’, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy tweeted that TRS has land worth Rs 150 crore in the heart of the city when the state government has no land to give to landless Dalits or for the creation of a tribal university.

Calling it a desperate attempt by the ruling party to grab government lands fearing it may not return to power next time, Congress leader Dasoju Sravan warned of a “massive agitation” against the government move. He questioned the need for allotting such vast lands for the district headquarters of TRS when its head office Telangana Bhavan is located only a stone’s throw away.

“The local TRS MLA won elections in 2018 with a promise to build 10,000 double-bedroom houses for the poor. He cites non-availability of lands and has not been able to build even one till date,” Sravan told media.

Similarly, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, speaking during his walkathon in Rangareddy district, also wondered why the ruling party required such vast lands. Stating that the said land was worth Rs 150 crore, the BJP state president said such money could be used for constructing 2-bedroom houses for the poor and for disbursing pension.

The Congress party demanded the withdrawal of the GO and stop granting of the land. The TRS has been constructing party offices in every district as part of strengthening its organisation.