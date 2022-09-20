Telangana: Two tribal women tonsured after panchayat finds them guilty of driving youth to suicide

Two tribal women in Telangana’s Nalgonda district were forcefully tonsured, allegedly on instructions of a local panchayat that charged them with abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old boy of the same community. Ramavath Kamili and Ramavath Achi were tied to a tree, reportedly abused and beaten up by the villagers last Saturday, police officials said, adding that two cases were registered on Monday following the incident.

The incident took place in Konda Mallepally in full public view and the panchayat had allegedly issued a diktat that the police should not be informed about it. On a tip-off, the district’s special branch police enquired about the matter and a case was registered on Monday night against eight accused, including the deceased boy’s mother, at Konda Mallepally police station.

According to police, the deceased boy Raju Ramavath hailed from Rayinigunta Thanda, a tribal hamlet, and was studying Class 10 in Devarakonda town, where he lived in a rented house along with a cousin. He reportedly died by suicide on September 14 in his room and the reason was unknown.

When the family members checked his mobile phone a couple of days later, they found that he was in constant interaction with the two women from the village. “The two women, who also belong to the same tribal community and the same village, were regularly engaged in prostitution in the town. For the last two months, they were in regular contact with the boy. They trapped him and started demanding money, after which he started borrowing money from others,” Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeswari told indianexpress.com, adding that the boy had borrowed over Rs 10,000 at the time of his death.

The family alleged that the two women lured their boy into their trap and blackmailed him for money. After recovering a few threatening voice messages on WhatsApp in the boy’s phone, they demanded an explanation from the two women and upon no response, they allegedly held a village panchayat of elders from the community on Saturday. The family alleged that the boy ended his life out of panic and blamed the two women for allegedly driving their son to suicide. “The panchayat held them responsible for not dissuading the boy and driving him to end his life and decided that the two women deserved punishment,” the officer said.

The police convinced the two women, who left the village after the incident, to complain against the villagers.

A case was registered under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 355 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person, intending thereby to dishonour that person), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the community elders, including those who tonsured the women, and abused them.

Meanwhile, a case of abetment of suicide under section 306 of IPC against the two women was registered at Devarakonda police station on a complaint from the deceased boy’s family. “The panchayat wanted to keep the matter within the community and had issued an ultimatum to its members to not inform anyone outside. They believed the women should have dissuaded the boy after knowing that he belonged to the same community. Such vigilante activities cannot be encouraged,” the officer added.