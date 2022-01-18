Telangana to push for English as medium of instruction in govt schools

The Telangana government has decided to introduce English as the medium of instruction in over 26,000 government primary and secondary schools across the state from the next academic year after demands for the same, especially from rural areas.

State education minister Sabita Indra Reddy told The Indian Express that over the next couple of years, over 26,000 government primary and secondary schools will be converted into English medium institutions.

“While the enrolment in government schools has increased overall in the state, there is still some hesitancy and the reason we found was the lack of English medium instruction. In every village I visit, people suggest that their local government school should be made into an English medium school with English medium instruction. Parents who are at present hesitant to send their kids to government schools told us that they are ready to enroll them if the medium of instruction is changed to English. The demand is unanimous everywhere.”

“The government Monday decided to start teaching in English from the next academic year. Of course, we have to develop a lot of infrastructure and provide training to teachers as well as prepare the primary school students for the change. Telugu will continue to be taught as a subject,’’ she said.

A cabinet sub-committee of 11 ministers headed by Reddy has been formed to prepare the action plan for the implementation of English medium on a par with private schools.

Prior to making the change, the state government will embark on a massive programme to repair and renovate the existing schools. A flagship programme “Mana Vooru, Mana Badi” (Our village, Our school) will be launched shortly to provide basic infrastructure in the schools at a cost of Rs 7289.54 crores in three phases in three years. In the first phase, 9,123 schools having the highest enrolment or having 65 per cent or more students will be taken up for infrastructure upgrade. The state government has allocated Rs 3,497.62 crores in the first phase.

The upgrade will include providing toilets with running water facility; electrification of entire school premises; drinking water taps, furniture for teachers and students; repairs and painting of the school; green chalk boards, compound walls, kitchen shed for mid-day meals and dining halls, and constructing new classrooms where necessary. With very high enrolment in government schools this year, the number of students has increased to 19,84,167 in 26,065 government and local body schools in the state.