Now, Telangana to pass resolution against CAA in Assembly, requests Centre to repeal law

The Telangana government has decided to pass a resolution in the assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Five states — Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan — and Union Territory Puducherry have already passed resolutions against the law.

The Cabinet has also appealed to the Centre “not to discriminate” on the basis of religion in granting citizenship to anyone. It also requested Centre to abrogate the citizenship legislation as it will lead to discrimination on the basis of religion while granting citizenship and, thereby, jeopardise secularism envisaged in the Constitution.

The Telangana government took the decision on Sunday in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while urging the Centre to repeal last year’s changes in the Citizenship Act.

Earlier this month, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) became the first civic body in the country to pass a resolution against CAA.

Last month, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar had said that he might convene a meeting of regional parties and chief ministers to oppose the amended citizenship law. The state assembly may pass a resolution, like the other state assemblies did, against the CAA, he had said then. “We opposed the bill in parliament by conviction. The union government’s decision is wrong. It is against the very preamble of the Indian constitution. This bill discriminated against Muslims. We consciously opposed it,” he had added.

