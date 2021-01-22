Telangana to implement 10 per cent EWS quota

Telangana government has decided to implement a 10 per cent reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the state, the office of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Thursday. It has decided to hold a high-level meeting in this regard in a couple of days, following which appropriate orders will be issued.

The announcement comes two years after the Centre had announced a 10 per cent reservation to EWS in government educational institutions and jobs. The CM’s office said it felt now there was the need to implement the reservation. Telangana has in force 50 per cent reservation for SCs, STs, BCs, and Muslims under BC category in government jobs and educational institutions.

“There is a need to implement 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for the economically weaker classes. We have decided to implement 10 per cent reservations to the EWS while continuing the reservations to those who are already enjoying the benefit as it is. As of date, in the State, 50 per cent reservations are being implemented to the weaker sections. With 10 per cent reservations to the EWS, the reservation percentage will be 60 per cent,” the CM stated.