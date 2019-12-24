Telangana to declare 2020 as ‘the Year of AI’

On December 18, a roundtable was organised in Hyderabad to formulate AI-specific incentives and Telangana’s AI strategy framework document. (Representative image) On December 18, a roundtable was organised in Hyderabad to formulate AI-specific incentives and Telangana’s AI strategy framework document. (Representative image)

The Telangana government has decided to welcome the new decade by announcing the incoming year as ‘Year of AI”.

ITE&C Minister KT Rama Rao will officially declare 2020 as the Year of AI for Telangana on January 2, 2020, and announce the AI projects in the pipeline for the upcoming year.

On December 18, a roundtable was organised in Hyderabad to formulate AI-specific incentives and Telangana’s AI strategy framework document. AI experts from all over the country are contributing to the document, and it will be finalised after several rounds of consultations.

“The state has already operationalised its Blockchain framework document and Drone framework document. With AI and Big Data Analytics expected to generate 800,000 jobs in India by 2021, Telangana will now launch it’s AI program in 2020, which will be implemented by NASSCOM and guided by the AI framework document,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana, in an official release.

The government has invited Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY and Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog to grace the occasion.

Several industry and academic leaders are collaborating to design the year of AI programme and will officially sign MoUs with the government. All major industry leaders and AI experts are coming together for the inaugural celebrations in Hyderabad, said the release.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd