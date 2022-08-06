scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Telangana testing fewer samples, not providing Covid-19 hotspot information: Centre

Telangana reported 1,061 cases on Friday, contributing 5.7 per cent of India’s weekly tally.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
Updated: August 6, 2022 4:22:08 pm
A medic takes a sample from a child for Covid-19 testing in Telangana. (PTI, file)

As coronavirus cases continued to rise in Telangana, the Union government Saturday criticised the state government for “inadequate” testing and its failure to furnish information about Covid hotspots on the central portal.

In a letter to state medical and health secretary S A M Rizvi, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote that as many as 12 districts in the state have reported a decline in the number of tests this week compared with the last, while four districts have reported an increase in cases during the same period.

While describing these as critical areas of concern, the letter said, “It has been observed that the state has not filled the Covid -19 hotspot form on the Covid-l9 India portal [for] the past 6 months and it is essential that the lacunae are addressed swiftly. Quick and continuous updates of data will assist in tracking and monitoring case trajectories and inform the strategies and plans at the Centre, State and District levels.”

Telangana reported 1,061 coronavirus infections on Friday, the highest in over six months. According to the Centre, the state has contributed 5.7 per cent of India’s weekly new cases in the week ending Friday and reported an increase in average daily new cases as well as the weekly positivity rate.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

The Centre also advised the state to diligently follow the five-fold strategy—involving test, track, treat, vaccinate and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. It warned the state about upcoming months of festivals that may cause the transmission of infectious diseases, including Covid-19.

“It is critical for the state to ensure adequate testing is undertaken in all the districts while maintaining the recommended share of RT-PCR and antigen tests. The state must also closely monitor districts reporting a higher number of cases, positivity rates and clusters to prevent further spread of infection and effective case management,” the letter said.

The Centre also asked the state to monitor regularly and report district-wise influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) in all health facilities to be able to take pre-emptive action. Samples of international passengers as well as samples collected from health facilities and local clusters should be sent to designated labs of the Insacog (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics) network for genome sequencing, the letter added.

While underlining on the need to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour in crowded places with the active participation of local community leaders and other influencers, the Union health secretary asked the state to increase the pace of coronavirus vaccination and the administration of precaution doses at all government vaccination centres under the “Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav” till September 30.

More from Hyderabad

The Centre has also written to the health secretaries of Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 04:13:53 pm

Most Popular

1

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

2

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

3

9 years and 7 months to Girl No. 166: A lost and found Mumbai story

4

Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Highlights: Gold for Bajrang, Sakshi and Deepak in Wrestling, Australia beat India 3-0 in Hockey SF

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
RBU to JU to Presidency, Trinamool students wing at centre of raging Beng...
RBU to JU to Presidency, Trinamool students wing at centre of raging Beng...
Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal
Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal
India vs ENG: Smriti departs for 61
CWG Day 9 LIVE

India vs ENG: Smriti departs for 61

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Express Research

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

Premium
So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
Rahul's Hitler comparison

So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

Margi Galli: Home to Margubai, a dreaded sex racketeer from Pune’s red light area
Know Your City

Margi Galli: Home to Margubai, a dreaded sex racketeer from Pune’s red light area

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Why Ranveer Singh's nudes are anything but erotic

Why Ranveer Singh's nudes are anything but erotic

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement