Telangana tense over Covid-hit KCR’s health

There was tension in Telangana as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who had tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend, was brought to Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda for medical check-ups.

Although Rao, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday with mild symptoms, was in isolation at his farmhouse at Erraveli in Siddipet District, his personal physician Dr MV Rao suggested a chest scan and the 67-year-old CM and was brought to the Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda. The CM’s residence-cum-office, known as Pragathi Bhavan, is hardly a km from Yashoda Hospital. He took the Covid-19 test after he had developed symptoms Sunday. CMO officials said that the CM was shifted to Yashoda Hospital for follow-up tests after he quarantined himself for several days to check for any sign of lung infection. After the tests, the CM drove back to the farm house to stay in isolation for a few more days. “The CM had undergone a CT scan as well as other medical tests on the advice of doctors. These tests are recommended post Covid recovery,” a CMO statement said.

Even as KCR was brought to the hospital, Opposition leaders and people in general wished him a quick recovery. Special prayers were held at several temples and churches in Hyderabad and Secunderabad for the CM’s good health. His son KT Rama Rao, a senior minister in the Cabinet, said that CM is a fighter and a gritty man and will recover soon. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy wished KCR a speedy recovery. Senior BJP senior leader P Muralidhar Rao said he and fellow party members were praying for the CM’s good health.