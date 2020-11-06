Telangana: Temperature drops, but no early winter yet, says IMD

Representational photo (REUTERS)

A sudden drop in temperature after many days of rain followed by dry weather across Telangana has got everyone wondering if winter is already here. Bela Mandal in Adilabad district recorded 10.3 degree Celsius on Friday morning, while the minimum temperatures hovered around the same levels across many parts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Sangareddy districts. The minimum temperature in Hyderabad has been around 15 degree Celsius.

The Hyderabad center of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a drop in temperatures in the next two to three days. However, the officials have denied the possibility of early onset of winter. “We are witnessing a drop of 2 to 3 degrees in temperatures. This will continue for two or three more days. But it is too early to talk about winter,” said Dr. K Naga Rathna, director in-charge of IMD, Hyderabad.

At the moment, mainly low-level north-easterly winds are prevailing over Telangana. “There are anticyclonic circulations over central and north-west India bringing cold air leading to drop in temperatures over Telangana,” she said. The IMD is expected to issue a forecast for winter in December.

As per the forecast for the next 15 days, the temperatures across the state will again go back to normal and witness a drop once again after November 9. “The northern and north-western districts of Telangana will witness a drop in temperatures for two-three days from November 9,” said the official.

Dr. Naga Rathna said November being a transition period and the winds changing their directions, dropping temperatures were not unusual features. While Hyderabad has now recorded 15.6 degree Celsius Friday, a deviation of -3.3 degree from normal, the lowest minimum recorded in November in Hyderabad was 10.8 degree Celsius in 1981. “We are expecting an official forecast for winter anytime last week of November,” she added.

The department has predicted partly cloudy skies, along with mist or haze likely in morning hours for Hyderabad city.

