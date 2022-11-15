scorecardresearch
Telangana taxmen conduct searches at BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s family firm Sushee Infra

The searches were carried out days after Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department searched offices and residences of a few TRS leaders including a minister.

BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy had lost in the recently held Munugode Assembly bypoll. (Image: Facebook/krgreddy)

Telangana state GST officials on Monday carried out searches at Sushee Infra and Mining limited here owned by the family of BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who lost in the recently held Munugode Assembly bypoll.

According to official sources, the searches were carried out to ascertain whether all the accounts statements were in order.

Reddy could not be reached for his comments.

TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy defeated Rajgopal Reddy by over 10,000 votes in the keenly-fought Munugode bypoll held on Novembers 3.

Sushee Infra is a leading provider of Civil Engineering, Infrastructure Construction and Mining Services offering specialised expertise across four major segments- Roads, Highways & Tunnels, irrigation and Mining, according to the company’s website.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 07:23:03 am
Sohana nurse death: Police lodge murder case, start probe

