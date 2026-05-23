Liquor party, old rivalry, body in gunny bags: Mystery shrouds BRS leader’s murder in Telangana’s Suryapet

Judging from the injuries, police suspect axes and sickles were used in the attack, while a knife was used to disfigure Madhu’s face beyond recognition. (File Photo/Representational)

A 42-year-old village-level Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader accused in a 2018 murder case was found killed, cut into pieces and dumped in gunny bags in Telangana’s Suryapet, police said.

The body of Chintalapati Madhu was found in his native village, Yerkaram, where he and his wife Mounika had served as sarpanchs between 2014 and 2020.

Police said Madhu’s body was cut into three parts and dumped in three bags near a canal, where it was discovered early Saturday morning. Madhu and his father were accused in the 2018 murder of former BRS sarpanch M Ravinder, and police are also probing the possibility of a revenge killing. In 2008, another sarpanch, O Venkanna, was murdered in the same village.