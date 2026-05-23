Liquor party, old rivalry, body in gunny bags: Mystery shrouds BRS leader’s murder in Telangana’s Suryapet

A 42-year-old village-level Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader accused in a 2018 murder case was found killed, cut into pieces and dumped in gunny bags in Telangana’s Suryapet, police said.
The body of Chintalapati Madhu was found in his native village, Yerkaram, where he and his wife Mounika had served as sarpanchs between 2014 and 2020.
Police said Madhu’s body was cut into three parts and dumped in three bags near a canal, where it was discovered early Saturday morning. Madhu and his father were accused in the 2018 murder of former BRS sarpanch M Ravinder, and police are also probing the possibility of a revenge killing. In 2008, another sarpanch, O Venkanna, was murdered in the same village.
“We suspect political faction rivalry behind the murder. There were skirmishes between political leaders jostling for power in the village. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” an official said.
Police suspect the assailants were known to Madhu, who left home Friday saying he had to get his mobile phone repaired before attending a meeting. Teams have been formed to identify who he was with earlier in the evening.
Police said Madhu and his wife, who have two daughters, had moved from Yerkaram to Suryapet after political rivalry in the village repeatedly turned violent. K Narasimha and other senior officers visited the spot to oversee the investigation.
Judging from the injuries, police suspect axes and sickles were used in the attack, while a knife was used to disfigure Madhu’s face beyond recognition.
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“We have found evidence that there was a liquor party at the house of another leader in the neighbouring village of Tallaganda, and Madhu was there. Some of his rivals were present too. Whatever happened, it was at that house. The occupants have fled now,” an official said.
As tensions escalated after the murder, heavy police deployment was made in the village to prevent any flare-up.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More